Peel police to provide update in Mississauga fatal hit-and-run

Heavy police presence can be seen at the Winston Churchill and Dundas Street West intersection in Mississauga where officers are investigating a hit-and-run on September 29, 2026. (Bahaa Attia/ CITYNEWS)

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 1, 2026 9:10 am.

Peel police are expected to provide an update Thursday morning on the hit-and-run in Mississauga that killed a man in his 60s earlier this week.

The collision happened Tuesday night in the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Dundas Street West intersection just after 6 p.m.

Const. Tyler Bell with Peel Regional Police said a 1999-2005 model Chevrolet Silverado 1500 series pickup truck, two-tone in colour, was going southbound on Winston Churchill and making a right hand turn westbound onto Dundas when it struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.

Related:

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Bell said Wednesday they had substantial dashcam footage from the area, along with CCTV camera footage of the incident.

The update from police is expected at 11 a.m.

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