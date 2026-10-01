Police investigate suspicious death of man in west end park

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in a park in the city’s west end.

Investigators say a 65-year-old man was located in Caledonia Park in the Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West area on Sept. 23 suffering from “significant injuries.” He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police did not say what injuries the man sustained.

Police describe the man as Asian, five-feet six with a thin build and shaved head. At the time he was located, he was wearing a white bicycle helmet, a blue jacket, dark-coloured pants, brown shoes, dark gloves, and a white sling backpack.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have seen the man between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., or who may have information on his movements before he was found to contact them.