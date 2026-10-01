Rapper Rick Ross charged with battery after domestic violence accusation

FILE - Rick Ross performs during the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Invision

By The Associated Press,

Posted October 1, 2026 1:15 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2026 1:31 pm.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Rapper Rick Ross was arrested in Miami Beach early Thursday and charged with battery related to a domestic violence accusation, authorities said.

Ross, whose legal name is William Roberts II, faces a felony charge of battery by strangulation, as well as a misdemeanor battery charge, according to online court records.

An attorney for Ross, 50, said in a statement that Ross is being wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend whose true motivations are unclear.

“The ex did not even file a police report until a month after the claimed incident allegedly took place,” defense attorney Steve Sadow said in the statement. “Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges. He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course.”

Jail records showed that Ross was being held Thursday morning on $5,000 bail. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Ross is a longtime South Florida resident who gained prominence in 2006 with his debut single “Hustlin.”

The rapper and entrepreneur helped put Miami on the musical map in the early 2000s, when most hip-hop fans looked to Atlanta and Houston as Southern rap headquarters. “Hustlin'” was certified platinum twice by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and sparked a bidding war for Ross. He eventually signed with Def Jam Records, headed by Jay-Z.

Ross’ debut album, “Port of Miami,” also went platinum, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the first in a series of chart-toppers, including 2008’s “Trilla” and 2009’s “Deeper Than Rap.” He has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards.

In 2008, he founded the influential label Maybach Music Group (MMG), boosting the careers of signees like Wale, Meek Mill and French Montana.

His most recent album, “Set In Stone,” was released in July. ___

This story was first published Oct. 1, 2026. It was updated Oct. 1, 2026, to remove information about an unrelated prior case involving Rick Ross because details weren’t immediately clear.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mayoral candidate Bradford unveils plan to 'modernize' Toronto's budget

Brad Bradford says if he's elected the next mayor, he plans to modernize the city's budget by pulling it out of the 1990s. The mayoral candidate says he plans to separate the operating and capital budgets...

1h ago

Hamilton man arrested in Mississauga fatal hit-and-run

A Hamilton man has been arrested in connection to an alleged hit-and-run in Mississauga that killed a man in his 60s earlier this week. The collision happened Tuesday night in the Winston Churchill...

5h ago

Carney gives Alberta pipeline special interest designation, to be called Pacific Link

FORT MCMURRAY — A pipeline to haul Alberta oil to tankers on the B.C. coast took a big step forward Thursday.

1h ago

Mississauga mayoral hopefuls to face off in debate as election race enters critical stretch

With less than a month until voters choose Mississauga's next mayor, four of the city's leading candidates will take centre stage Thursday night for a highly anticipated debate that could help shape the...

3h ago

Top Stories

Mayoral candidate Bradford unveils plan to 'modernize' Toronto's budget

Brad Bradford says if he's elected the next mayor, he plans to modernize the city's budget by pulling it out of the 1990s. The mayoral candidate says he plans to separate the operating and capital budgets...

1h ago

Hamilton man arrested in Mississauga fatal hit-and-run

A Hamilton man has been arrested in connection to an alleged hit-and-run in Mississauga that killed a man in his 60s earlier this week. The collision happened Tuesday night in the Winston Churchill...

5h ago

Carney gives Alberta pipeline special interest designation, to be called Pacific Link

FORT MCMURRAY — A pipeline to haul Alberta oil to tankers on the B.C. coast took a big step forward Thursday.

1h ago

Mississauga mayoral hopefuls to face off in debate as election race enters critical stretch

With less than a month until voters choose Mississauga's next mayor, four of the city's leading candidates will take centre stage Thursday night for a highly anticipated debate that could help shape the...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos