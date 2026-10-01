Rogers completes takeover of remaining 25% of MLSE

Exterior view of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment headquarters. MLSE/HO

By News Staff

Posted October 1, 2026 2:58 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2026 4:17 pm.

Rogers Communications Inc. announced Thursday it has completed the acquisition of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), acquired the remaining 25 per cent ownership stake in the sports and entertainment company from Kilmer Sports Inc. for $4.35 billion.

The deal brings the remaining Toronto sports franchises – the Maple Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC, Argonauts, and their affiliated development teams – under the same ownership umbrella as the Toronto Blue Jays, along with adding Scotiabank Arena, and its partnership with Live Nation to Rogers Centre, Sportsnet, and over 30 television networks and more than 40 radio stations to a new Rogers Sports unit.  

“MLSE has some of the most iconic sports teams, they are part of the fabric of our communities and our country,” said Edward Rogers, Executive Chair, Rogers in a statement. “Sports fans invest more than their money into their teams, they invest their time, passion and dreams. Their investment is personal and so is our responsibility.”

As a result of the takeover, the executive structure will remain unchanged with Keith Pelley as President and CEO of MLSE, while adding Rogers Media to his responsibilities, and Mark Shapiro remaining President and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We know how much these teams mean to fans and we are fully committed to investing to build championship-calibre teams, to enhancing the fan experience, and to delivering compelling experiences for our customers,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers.

The company has previously discussed a plan to monetize its combined sports and media assets, which it estimates are worth more than $25 billion in total, saying it will sell minority stakes in the portfolio to other investors by the first half of 2027 and use those proceeds to pay down debt.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report.

Rogers Communications is the parent company of this website.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jewish teachers file human rights complaints against 4 Ontario school boards, 2 unions

Twelve Jewish teachers and educators have filed human rights applications against four Ontario school boards and two teachers’ unions, alleging systemic antisemitism and discrimination in their workplaces. The...

48m ago

Mayoral candidate Bradford unveils plan to 'modernize' Toronto's budget

Brad Bradford says if he's elected the next mayor, he plans to modernize the city's budget by pulling it out of the 1990s. The mayoral candidate says he plans to separate the operating and capital budgets...

3h ago

4 arrested, 10 allegedly stolen vehicles recovered in 407 ETR fraud scheme: Peel police

Four people from across the GTA are facing charges after a Peel Regional Police investigation into a vehicle registration fraud scheme that investigators say is linked to more than $100,000 in unpaid 407...

5h ago

Three-horse race between Parrish, Tedjo and Crombie in Mississauga mayoral election: poll

The three-way race to be the next Mississauga mayor is expected to come down to the wire with just five points separating the top candidates among decided voters, a new poll indicates. The new poll...

7h ago

Top Stories

Jewish teachers file human rights complaints against 4 Ontario school boards, 2 unions

Twelve Jewish teachers and educators have filed human rights applications against four Ontario school boards and two teachers’ unions, alleging systemic antisemitism and discrimination in their workplaces. The...

48m ago

Mayoral candidate Bradford unveils plan to 'modernize' Toronto's budget

Brad Bradford says if he's elected the next mayor, he plans to modernize the city's budget by pulling it out of the 1990s. The mayoral candidate says he plans to separate the operating and capital budgets...

3h ago

4 arrested, 10 allegedly stolen vehicles recovered in 407 ETR fraud scheme: Peel police

Four people from across the GTA are facing charges after a Peel Regional Police investigation into a vehicle registration fraud scheme that investigators say is linked to more than $100,000 in unpaid 407...

5h ago

Three-horse race between Parrish, Tedjo and Crombie in Mississauga mayoral election: poll

The three-way race to be the next Mississauga mayor is expected to come down to the wire with just five points separating the top candidates among decided voters, a new poll indicates. The new poll...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos