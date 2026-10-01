Union calls Stelco layoff rationale ‘disingenuous and contradictory’

Stelco steel production facility in Hamilton, Ont., on Monday, February 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn The Canadian Press

By Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

Posted October 1, 2026 1:33 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2026 1:35 pm.

The union representing Stelco Holdings Inc. workers says the steelmaker’s U.S. parent company is being “disingenuous and contradictory” by blaming the planned layoff of up to 500 workers on the trade war.

United Steelworkers Locals 1005 and 8782, which represent workers at the Hamilton and Nanticoke, Ont., steel plants, say Cleveland-Cliffs chief executive Lourenco Goncalves has publicly supported U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel.

In a joint statement, the presidents of both locals say the company is attempting to “shift blame” for its own decisions onto the broader trade dispute and ensuing market conditions.

They say Cleveland-Cliffs is obscuring its own role in “manufacturing this crisis” given Goncalves has publicly supported the U.S. trade war with Canada and even claimed his “fingerprints” are on the 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel.

Cleveland-Cliffs made legally binding job promises under the Investment Canada Act when it bought Stelco in 2024 including maintaining at least the same number of unionized workers for five years — though investors are not held accountable when non-compliance is clearly caused by factors beyond their control.

The steelworkers’ union argues that exception does not apply to the planned job cuts because Goncalves has publicly supported U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and claimed he influenced the 50 per cent tariff rate.

Stelco said earlier this week that the idling of finishing operations at its Hamilton plant is a response to weaker demand and continued pressure from steel imports, while stressing that overall steel tonnage will not decline and that a “significant number” of affected Hamilton employees are expected to be offered jobs at the Lake Erie plant in Nanticoke.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the union’s statement.

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