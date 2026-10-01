What you need to know about Nuit Blanche 2026 in Toronto

The 20th anniversary of Nuit Blanche will be marked by over 75 installations, exhibits and immersive experiences set all across the City of Toronto. This year’s theme is “Tomorrow’s Memories.” The party will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday and will last until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Here are some of the exhibits you can check out this weekend:

401 Richmond

There will be two floors of exhibition, installations, projections and performances at 401 Richmond over Nuit Blanche’s 12 hours featuring “The T.O. You Don’t Know” which invites those attending to uncover the hidden stories from Toronto’s everyday spaces.

Blankets (Under) Cover

Representing each province and territory, thirteen blankets will featured wildlife that were devastated by colonial industry and feature images of Indigenous people in daily and communal life.

The artwork, which will be outside in Nathan Phillips Square, will be on display until Oct. 10 if you aren’t able to catch a glimpse of it this weekend.

Everything I Wanted To Tell You

An exhibition first shown in 2018 returns to reveal the stories that have shaped Scarborough. The text installation will transform City Hall’s East Tower into a living archive using personal memories and community voices along with hidden history.

Garrison Creek

The interactive media installation at Canoe Landing resurfaces a buried Toronto river, features a bioluminescent swarm of ghost salmon driven by a live flocking algorithm.

I Miss You: T.Dot Memories

A large-scale illuminated inflatable will transform into familiar buildings and signs, including Honest Ed’s. The artwork works to honour the places that shaped the city before they are “redeveloped, reimagined or lost to time.” You can check out the installation outside Old City Hall.

Museum of Lost Things

An immersive installation in room 155 at Old City Hall features objects people have lost that have been sketched from memory during public workshops. The artist then reconstructed the items as apparitions in the form of lanterns.

Night Market for a Future Garden

A night market stall reimagines a lost Chinatown garden through archival images, community stories and visitor memories at 222 Spadina Rd.

Nuit Blanche Night Market

More than 25 artists and markers will be featured in the night market at Wychwood Barns from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., featuring an outdoor sound and sculptural installation and other interactive activities for all ages.

Shot List

The exhibition at the Waterworks Food Hall will feature simultaneous projections of discarded broadcast footage forming an ambient portrait of Toronto’s past.

UFO

Along Queen Street at University Avenue, you won’t want to miss the sculptural installation of a flying saucer crashing into a vehicle.

A full map of all the works can be found on the City’s website and a travel guide can be found here.

Info Centres

Volunteers will be stationed at three information centres in the downtown core that can help with questions, directions and printed maps. The centres will be located at:

51 Dundas St. W.

100 Queen St. W. (Nathan Phillips Square south lawn)

361 University Ave.

Road closures

Toronto police say the following road closures will start on Friday at noon and be in place until noon on Saturday:

The following road closures will be in effect for the event:

Queen Street West between Bay Street and University Avenue

Bay Street between Hagerman Street and Richmond Street West

Elizabeth Street between Foster Plast and Hagerman Street

Hagerman Street between Elizabeth Street and Bay Street

Albert Street between James Street and Bay Street

Local traffic will be permitted to travel on the following streets:

York Street between Richmond Street West and Queen Street West

Bay Street between Dundas Street West and Foster Place

all of Foster Place

TTC service

The transit agency says subways on Line 1 (Yonge-University), Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and Line 4 (Sheppard) will run every 15 minutes through the night from 1:30 a.m. until regular Sunday schedules resume at 8 a.m.

All stations on Line 1 and Line 2 will remain open overnight, and Blue Night Network buses will enter stations for pick‑up and drop‑off.

The following bus route will also run extended hours:

The 944 Kipling South Express and 100 Flemingdon Park will run overnight between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 4.

Full details can be found here.