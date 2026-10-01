Woman charged for sexually assaulting vulnerable student

A woman fraudulently working as an educational assistant has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Hamilton, according to police.

Investigators say the incident occurred in September 2025 when the victim’s family believed 30-year-old Karly Tripp was a qualified respite worker and she allegedly was meeting with the victim outside of school. It was during these interactions that the offences allegedly occurred.

Hamilton police arrested and charged Tripp with sexual assault, voyeurism and uttering threat to cause death in relation to this investigation.

Police say Tripp is currently incarcerated on other charges. She was allegedly fraudulently working as an educational assistant in the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board.

Investigators believe Tripp may have targeted other vulnerable persons and that there may be additional victims.