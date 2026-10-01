York police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in collision

York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill last week.

Police were called to the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive and Spadina Road at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 24 for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

A 32-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car.

Police say a passerby provided aid at the scene before the victim was taken to hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are asking any witnesses who have not spoken to police or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision to come forward.