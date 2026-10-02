12-year-old boy hit by a car in Lawrence Park area
Posted October 2, 2026 8:13 pm.
A 12-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital on Friday evening after getting hit by a car in the Lawrence Park neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Lawrence and Duplex Avenues just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.
Toronto police said a 12-year-old boy was injured and transported to a trauma centre in stable condition.
Detectives said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
No other details were immediately available.