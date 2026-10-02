Backstreet’s back: Rogers brings the iconic boy band to Canada for 2027 residency

Backstreet Boys are returning to Rogers Cente. Rogers

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 2, 2026 7:07 am.

Oh my God, they’re back again! We’re not playing games with your heart – iconic 90s boy band Backstreet Boys are returning to where it all began for them with a four-date residency planned for early 2027.

Rogers is bringing the five-part harmony heartthrobs back to Canada – where they saw their first major breakthrough in North America back in 1995 – for their only 2027 North American stadium shows.

Into the Millenium – Homecoming: Live in Canada is set to take over the Rogers Centre on February 12, 13, 19 and 20, 2027. Tickets go on public sale on Oct. 9, 2026.

As long as you love them and are a Rogers customer, you will get exclusive access to presale tickets before everybody else starting Monday, Oct. 5, 2026 at 10 a.m. ET. Plus, Rogers customers will have access to premium experiences, including the chance to win VIP meet-and-greets with the larger than life stars through the Rogers Beyond the Seat Program.

If you want it that way, here’s how to get your presale code:

  • Go to your MyRogers app. (My Rogers (Shaw) app in Western Canada)
  • Click on the Backstreet Boys banner to claim your code – it will save in the messages section of the app
  • Log into Ticketmaster on Oct. 5 at least 15 mins before the presale starts and enter your code

Customers can begin claiming their code starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 2 and throughout the weekend and use the same code to buy Rogers Reserved tickets later, during the public sale on Oct. 9.

More than that, if you can’t be there where they are, Rogers customers and fans will also have the chance to win thousands of tickets including grand prizes with airfare and accommodation in Toronto.

“Fans from around the world are excited to see this iconic group live, so we jumped at the opportunity to bring the Backstreet Boys to Canada,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers.

“For more than three decades, the Backstreet Boys have built a passionate fan base and sold-out arenas around the world, and we’re excited to create unforgettable opportunities for fans and our customers.”

Rogers is the parent company of this website.

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