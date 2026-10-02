Bonnie Crombie says she received online threats, Peel police open investigation

The Peel Regional Police Service confirms to CityNews that it has opened an investigation after Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie came forward saying online threats were made against her.

Investigators tell CityNews Crombie filed the complaint on September 21, and that the threats were received on social media.

“Peel police have initiated an investigation which is ongoing at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

Crombie touched on the threats while speaking to reporters after Thursday night’s truculent mayoral debate.

Crombie said the person behind the threat tried to dissuade her from attending the upcoming debate on October 5, moderated by POLICORNER’s Ahmad Elbayoumi.

“I was threatened about attending your debate,” Crombie told Elbayoumi during Thursday’s post-debate scrum.

“I was told if I didn’t withdraw there would be serious consequences,” she added.

Crombie said the threat didn’t work.

“I plan to attend your debate and I look forward to it and I will not be deterred.”