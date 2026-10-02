Durham police allege Oshawa man defrauded elderly woman out of over $400K

Suspect Christos Charalambous, of Oshawa. Durham Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 2, 2026 2:02 pm.

An Oshawa man is facing numerous charges after Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigators allege he defrauded an elderly Ajax woman out of more than $400,000.

Officers attended a home near Windsor Avenue and Elm Street in Ajax on Saturday, October 7, 2023, after concerns were raised about the welfare of the woman.

Investigators suspected she was being financially exploited and an investigation was launched.

“As a result of information provided by the victim, investigators from the DRPS Older Adult Support Investigative Services Unit (OASIS) commenced an investigation into allegations of fraud and theft,” a DRPS release states.

“Following a lengthy investigation, it was determined the victim had suffered financial losses exceeding $400,000.”

On September 29, 2026, officers arrested a suspect in the case.

Christos Charalambous, of Oshawa, is charged with theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking.

Investigators have released the suspect’s photo, saying they are concerned there may be other alleged victims.

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