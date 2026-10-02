Elite middle school netminder sets her sights on PWHL career

Stephanie Hugh

By Vrajesh Dave

Posted October 2, 2026 1:37 pm.

Stephanie Hugh is a high-level goaltender with the U-13 AA Whitby Wolves and is already chasing a career in the pros. She consistently proves how hard work, determination, and proper preparation can make a massive difference between the pipes.

Stephanie is also in the running for a major national youth sports honour, with voting still open: Stephanie | Youth Athlete of the Year

Stephanie Hugh

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Stephanie? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

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