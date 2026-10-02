Gas prices jump 12 cents in two days in the GTA

A pump at a gas station is seen in Toronto, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 2, 2026 10:10 am.

Gas prices will be rising 6 cents on Saturday in the GTA, En-Pro tells CityNews, making for a total jump of 12 cents in two days.

Prices rose six cents to 184.9 cent(s) on Friday and will rise another six to 190.9 cent (s) by Saturday.

Late last month, the federal government introduced a bill to extend the federal gas tax pause for several more months as gas prices remained high.

The Liberals temporarily suspended the federal 10-cent-per-litre excise tax on April 14 after the U.S. war on Iran caused global fuel prices to spike.

Gas prices are still high as the Strait of Hormuz remains a supply line choke point.

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