Man arrested for allegedly extorting, sending explicit photos to minor: Toronto police

Kayaan Jiwan, 23, of Toronto, is facing child luring and extortion charges. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 2, 2026 8:41 am.

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with an online child luring investigation involving a 15-year-old girl.

Police began investigating the alleged luring of a person under 18 through telecommunications in June 2026.

The investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly communicated with a 15-year-old victim through social media and phone chat applications. He also allegedly made inappropriate comments towards the victim and sent her explicit images. The suspect also allegedly extorted the victim for explicit images of herself.

On Sept. 3, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect. He was found and arrested on Sept. 7 as officers from 33 Division were investigating an unrelated incident.

Kayaan Jiwan, 23, of Toronto is charged with luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18, exposing genitals to a person under 16 and extortion.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

Police believe there may be more alleged victims. An image of the accused has been released and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Backstreet's back: Rogers brings the iconic boy band to Canada for 2027 residency

Oh my God, they're back again! We're not playing games with your heart - iconic 90s boy band Backstreet Boys are returning to where it all began for them with a four-date residency planned for early 2027. Rogers...

2m ago

'Like kindergarten': Mississauga mayoral debate rife with personal insults, notably between Parrish, Crombie

“Our staff are terrified of the blonde bombshell coming back,” Carolyn Parrish lashed out at Bonnie Crombie during Thursday evening's heated Mississauga mayoral debate, marking one of several moments...

10h ago

Pedestrian dead in Scarborough hit-and-run

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police were called to Midland and McNicoll avenues just before 2 a.m. The pedestrian was pronouned...

3h ago

The fight for Mississauga: Top mayoral candidates clash in heated debate

It was a debate that pitted an incumbent mayor and a former three-term mayor of Mississauga against two city councillors who believe the city is ready for a new look and new ideas. The 90-minute Mississauga...

12h ago

Top Stories

Backstreet's back: Rogers brings the iconic boy band to Canada for 2027 residency

Oh my God, they're back again! We're not playing games with your heart - iconic 90s boy band Backstreet Boys are returning to where it all began for them with a four-date residency planned for early 2027. Rogers...

2m ago

'Like kindergarten': Mississauga mayoral debate rife with personal insults, notably between Parrish, Crombie

“Our staff are terrified of the blonde bombshell coming back,” Carolyn Parrish lashed out at Bonnie Crombie during Thursday evening's heated Mississauga mayoral debate, marking one of several moments...

10h ago

Pedestrian dead in Scarborough hit-and-run

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police were called to Midland and McNicoll avenues just before 2 a.m. The pedestrian was pronouned...

3h ago

The fight for Mississauga: Top mayoral candidates clash in heated debate

It was a debate that pitted an incumbent mayor and a former three-term mayor of Mississauga against two city councillors who believe the city is ready for a new look and new ideas. The 90-minute Mississauga...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos