Man arrested for allegedly extorting, sending explicit photos to minor: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with an online child luring investigation involving a 15-year-old girl.

Police began investigating the alleged luring of a person under 18 through telecommunications in June 2026.

The investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly communicated with a 15-year-old victim through social media and phone chat applications. He also allegedly made inappropriate comments towards the victim and sent her explicit images. The suspect also allegedly extorted the victim for explicit images of herself.

On Sept. 3, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect. He was found and arrested on Sept. 7 as officers from 33 Division were investigating an unrelated incident.

Kayaan Jiwan, 23, of Toronto is charged with luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18, exposing genitals to a person under 16 and extortion.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

Police believe there may be more alleged victims. An image of the accused has been released and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.