Man stabbed at Mississauga bus terminal, woman in custody

A man was stabbed following an altercation with a woman at Mississauga’s local bus terminal on Friday evening, according to Peel Regional Police.

Authorities were called to the area near Square One mall just after 9:30 p.m.

Police said one man was seriously injured, but remained in stable condition.

A woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Authorities advised the public to avoid the area due to a large police presence.

No other details were immediately available.