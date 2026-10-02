Man stabbed at Mississauga bus terminal, woman in custody
Posted October 2, 2026 10:24 pm.
A man was stabbed following an altercation with a woman at Mississauga’s local bus terminal on Friday evening, according to Peel Regional Police.
Authorities were called to the area near Square One mall just after 9:30 p.m.
Police said one man was seriously injured, but remained in stable condition.
A woman was taken into custody at the scene.
Authorities advised the public to avoid the area due to a large police presence.
No other details were immediately available.