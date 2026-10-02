Man stabbed at Mississauga bus terminal, woman in custody

Peel Regional Police. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 2, 2026 10:24 pm.

A man was stabbed following an altercation with a woman at Mississauga’s local bus terminal on Friday evening, according to Peel Regional Police.

Authorities were called to the area near Square One mall just after 9:30 p.m.

Police said one man was seriously injured, but remained in stable condition. 

A woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Authorities advised the public to avoid the area due to a large police presence.

No other details were immediately available.

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