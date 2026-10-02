Pedestrian dead in Scarborough hit-and-run

Pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle overnight in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 2, 2026 6:13 am.

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Friday morning.

Toronto police were called to Midland and McNicoll avenues just before 2 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronouned dead at the scene.

The driver involved fled the scene. No vehicle description has been made available.

Midland was closed between Silver Star Boulevard and McNicoll Avenue for the investigation but has since reopened. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come

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