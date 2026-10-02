Pickering youth charged for allegedly threatening to carrying out school shooting

A Pickering youth is facing charges for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting and making firearm parts with a 3D printer.

Durham police say that they began an investigation on Wednesday after receiving reports from multiple sources. Sources included international policing partners who reported that a male youth had allegedly made comments online about carrying out a school shooting and producing firearms with a 3D printer.

The next day, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Pickering where a 3D printer and an incomplete polymore lower receiver for an Urutau, which is a 3D-printable semi-automatic firearm, along with various electronic devices were seized.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with uttering threats and manufacturing firearm parts.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police.