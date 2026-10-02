Police say woman sprayed family with aerosol-type weapon after argument

Photos of a suspect wanted in connection with in an assault investigation. TPS/HO

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 2, 2026 4:18 pm.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is trying to identify a woman who allegedly sprayed a family with an aerosol-type weapon after an argument in the Little Italy neighbourhood last month.

Investigators say a man, woman, and their two young children were walking on a sidewalk in the College and Bathurst streets area on Saturday, August 8, at around 12:15 p.m. when they were approached by a woman. An argument ensued and the family walked away, entering a nearby store.

Police say the suspect followed them into the store and allegedly sprayed them with an aerosol-type weapon.

The suspect fled and the victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and shoulder length, black hair. She was wearing glasses and a black dress.

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