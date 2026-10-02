Toronto man, 25, wanted in Etobicoke sex assault investigation
Posted October 2, 2026 7:03 pm.
Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation near Dundas and Bloor Streets in Etobicoke.
In a press release issued Friday, authorities accused 25-year-old Adam Martel-Brain of sexually assaulting a victim on two separate occasions between late 2021 and mid-2022.
Detectives said Martel-Brain and the victim are known to each other.
He is wanted for two counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault.
He is described as being six-foot-three, 174 pounds, with a thin build, short brown hair and clean-shaven.
Authorities have not released any other information about the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.