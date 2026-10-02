Toronto man, 34, accused of breaking into multiple Weston-area homes is charged

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 2, 2026 7:58 pm.

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of breaking into multiple homes in the Weston area.

Police allege that 34-year-old Austin MacDonald broke into a garage near Jane and Church Streets on Aug. 26 and stole two dirt bikes.

About a week later, police said MacDonald returned to the same address and broke into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Then on Sept. 19, detectives said MacDonald broke into a residence in the same area while the occupants were at home.

“The accused stole personal items including jewellery and bank cards,” police wrote in a press release shared Friday. “The accused attended another location, broke into a motor vehicle, and removed personal property.”

“The accused attended a store and made multiple purchases and withdrawals using a stolen bank card,” police added.

Later that day, police arrested MacDonald and seized several “items of evidentiary value.”

He was charged with five offences, including two counts of break and enter, three counts of theft over $5,000, two counts of possessing/using a credit card obtained by crime and eight counts of breaching probation.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Sept. 23.

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