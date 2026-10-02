Toronto man charged in alleged child sexual abuse and exploitation investigation

A 40-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in connection with a child sexual abuse and exploitation investigation.

Toronto police say on Oct. 1, 2026, they executed a warrant at a home in the Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street area, alleging the accused downloaded a quantity of child sexual abuse and exploitation material from the internet.

Investigators say they allegedly found additional material on devices seized followed a search for the residence.

Chia Hau Yang has been charged with two counts of possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, as well as accessing and making available child sexual abuse and exploitation material.