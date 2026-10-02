Toronto police seek suspect in Scarborough sexual assault investigation
Posted October 2, 2026 6:41 pm.
Toronto police officers are trying to locate a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.
Investigators say the accused entered a parking lot in his vehicle in the Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue area of Scarborough and sexually assaulted a female on September 12, at around 9:00 p.m.
He fled before officers arrived.
Aharsh Krishnakumar, 26, of Brampton, is wanted on numerous charges including assault, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and flight from police officer.