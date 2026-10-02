‘We are not deterred’: Vaughan mayoral candidate speaks out after police called on canvasser

A Vaughan mayoral candidate says she and her team are stronger and more motivated following a frightening incident that saw one of her volunteers temporarily detained by York Regional Police (YRP) while canvassing last month.

Shelly Cerrelli and a group of 20 volunteers were door-knocking in a north Vaughan neighbourhood on Sept. 20 when several police cruisers arrived at one of the homes shortly before 3 p.m. and detained one of the canvassers – a Black man.

“Out of nowhere we saw and heard 12 police cars… they came and there was guns and there was noise and the volunteers had their hands up because they were told to have their hands up,” explained Cerrelli to CityNews.

“We’re all wondering thinking something happened that had nothing to do with us – until they started to direct the instructions and the directions [to us] like ‘get on the ground, hold your hands up’ and it was all surrounding us on the streets.”

York Regional Police tell CityNews they were responding to a reported home invasion and “the information provided by the complainant was that a suspect was at her front door, armed with a gun.”

As per the YRP, officers found a man who matched the clothing description they were provided and detained him temporarily. Cerrelli confirmed to CityNews that officers ordered the man to the ground and searched him.

“Officers confirmed that the individual was not in possession of a weapon and he was released unconditionally,” said the YRP.

“Officers learned that the man was canvassing in support of a municipal election campaign and through the continued follow-up investigation it was determined that there was no evidence of a criminal offence.”

In a video provided by Cerrelli, a police officer asks a Black volunteer in a blue campaign t-shirt, who is on his knees, to lay down on his belly. Following a short pat down search, an officer can be heard apologizing to the volunteer, explaining to him that they received a call about a man matching his description armed with a weapon and they had to respond.

“I’m really sorry that this happened,” one of the officers said.

Cerrelli said her volunteers were initially “traumatized” by the interaction but did not want to elaborate on why she thinks police were called on the canvasser.

“I don’t know what the motivation is – if it was racially motivated or if it was not racially motivated – that was not given to us in the police report. What we do know is that the resident that called described the person in detail saying that he also had a ski mask, he was breaking down the door – so it wasn’t just very basic – they said that it was a home invasion, the person had guns… but they identified the shirt perfectly,” and that’s why police detained the volunteer, she said.

Cerrelli said the actions of “one or two persons that want to cause… whatever it is, I don’t want to give it a name” do not represent the people of Vaughan. She added that her volunteers are not in any way dissuaded, including the man who was searched by police.

“After a day or two, he jumped back up and he is excited and he’s still knocking on doors and we’re still moving forward,” she said.

After the volunteer was released by police, Cerrelli said she and her team asked officers if there was anything more they could have done to make it clear they were election canvassers and not trespassers.

“They said ‘no, everything you did was by the books. You guys were identified physically. You identify yourself when you knock on someone’s door. There is nothing you could have done to prevent this incident.’ So we were not at fault in any way or form,” she said.

Police told to CityNews they believe the incident was a one-off and Cerrelli too said despite a few unpleasant run-ins, “most residents have been great.”

“We do have some residents that want to ensure that we know that we may not be welcome… there’s been incidents of people spitting, [using] words that were very aggressive. But 99 per cent of Vaughan residents are amazing, 99 per cent of them are supporting us,” she said.

“Yes, [the volunteers] were traumatized. Yes, they were afraid. But it gave us fuel to continue because we want to ensure that we get the information out to the Vaughan residents, despite any incidents that could or may occur, that we need change… we are not deterred.”