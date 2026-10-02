‘We are not deterred’: Vaughan mayoral candidate speaks out after police called on canvasser

After a call made to police about an alleged person with a weapon, police briefly detained a volunteer from Vaughan mayoral candidate Shelly Cerrelli's campaign while door-to-door canvassing. The volunteer was soon released after no weapon was found.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 2, 2026 3:15 pm.

A Vaughan mayoral candidate says she and her team are stronger and more motivated following a frightening incident that saw one of her volunteers temporarily detained by York Regional Police (YRP) while canvassing last month.

Shelly Cerrelli and a group of 20 volunteers were door-knocking in a north Vaughan neighbourhood on Sept. 20 when several police cruisers arrived at one of the homes shortly before 3 p.m. and detained one of the canvassers – a Black man.

“Out of nowhere we saw and heard 12 police cars… they came and there was guns and there was noise and the volunteers had their hands up because they were told to have their hands up,” explained Cerrelli to CityNews.

“We’re all wondering thinking something happened that had nothing to do with us – until they started to direct the instructions and the directions [to us] like ‘get on the ground, hold your hands up’ and it was all surrounding us on the streets.”

York Regional Police tell CityNews they were responding to a reported home invasion and “the information provided by the complainant was that a suspect was at her front door, armed with a gun.”

As per the YRP, officers found a man who matched the clothing description they were provided and detained him temporarily. Cerrelli confirmed to CityNews that officers ordered the man to the ground and searched him.

“Officers confirmed that the individual was not in possession of a weapon and he was released unconditionally,” said the YRP.

“Officers learned that the man was canvassing in support of a municipal election campaign and through the continued follow-up investigation it was determined that there was no evidence of a criminal offence.”

In a video provided by Cerrelli, a police officer asks a Black volunteer in a blue campaign t-shirt, who is on his knees, to lay down on his belly. Following a short pat down search, an officer can be heard apologizing to the volunteer, explaining to him that they received a call about a man matching his description armed with a weapon and they had to respond.

“I’m really sorry that this happened,” one of the officers said.

Cerrelli said her volunteers were initially “traumatized” by the interaction but did not want to elaborate on why she thinks police were called on the canvasser.

“I don’t know what the motivation is – if it was racially motivated or if it was not racially motivated – that was not given to us in the police report. What we do know is that the resident that called described the person in detail saying that he also had a ski mask, he was breaking down the door – so it wasn’t just very basic – they said that it was a home invasion, the person had guns… but they identified the shirt perfectly,” and that’s why police detained the volunteer, she said.

Cerrelli said the actions of “one or two persons that want to cause… whatever it is, I don’t want to give it a name” do not represent the people of Vaughan. She added that her volunteers are not in any way dissuaded, including the man who was searched by police.

“After a day or two, he jumped back up and he is excited and he’s still knocking on doors and we’re still moving forward,” she said.

After the volunteer was released by police, Cerrelli said she and her team asked officers if there was anything more they could have done to make it clear they were election canvassers and not trespassers.

“They said ‘no, everything you did was by the books. You guys were identified physically. You identify yourself when you knock on someone’s door. There is nothing you could have done to prevent this incident.’ So we were not at fault in any way or form,” she said.

Police told to CityNews they believe the incident was a one-off and Cerrelli too said despite a few unpleasant run-ins, “most residents have been great.”

“We do have some residents that want to ensure that we know that we may not be welcome… there’s been incidents of people spitting, [using] words that were very aggressive. But 99 per cent of Vaughan residents are amazing, 99 per cent of them are supporting us,” she said.

“Yes, [the volunteers] were traumatized. Yes, they were afraid. But it gave us fuel to continue because we want to ensure that we get the information out to the Vaughan residents, despite any incidents that could or may occur, that we need change… we are not deterred.”

A volunteer canvassing for a Vaughan mayoral candidate was temporarily detained by York Regional Police after they received a call from a complainant about an armed man at their door. Credit: Shelly Cerrelli
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Disturbing': Belleville synagogue receives antisemitic flyers after shooting

The president of a Belleville synagogue targeted in a shooting last month says he woke up Thursday morning to find antisemitic flyers had been distributed to the synagogue and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

2h ago

Ford government seeks feedback on potential legislation limiting protests that block 'key infrastructure'

The Ford government is asking for public feedback on what measures it should take to maintain safe and barrier/obstruction-free access to key infrastructure, including religious institutions and culturally-specific community centres.

1h ago

Police say woman sprayed family with aerosol-type weapon after argument

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is trying to identify a woman who allegedly sprayed a family with an aerosol-type weapon after an argument in the Little Italy neighbourhood last month. Investigators...

21m ago

Durham police allege Oshawa man defrauded elderly woman out of over $400K

An Oshawa man is facing numerous charges after Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigators allege he defrauded an elderly Ajax woman out of more than $400,000. Officers attended a home near...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Disturbing': Belleville synagogue receives antisemitic flyers after shooting

The president of a Belleville synagogue targeted in a shooting last month says he woke up Thursday morning to find antisemitic flyers had been distributed to the synagogue and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

2h ago

Ford government seeks feedback on potential legislation limiting protests that block 'key infrastructure'

The Ford government is asking for public feedback on what measures it should take to maintain safe and barrier/obstruction-free access to key infrastructure, including religious institutions and culturally-specific community centres.

1h ago

Police say woman sprayed family with aerosol-type weapon after argument

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is trying to identify a woman who allegedly sprayed a family with an aerosol-type weapon after an argument in the Little Italy neighbourhood last month. Investigators...

21m ago

Durham police allege Oshawa man defrauded elderly woman out of over $400K

An Oshawa man is facing numerous charges after Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigators allege he defrauded an elderly Ajax woman out of more than $400,000. Officers attended a home near...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos