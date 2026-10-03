Coast Guard searching for air ambulance with 6 aboard that lost contact on trip from Bermuda to Boston

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — An air ambulance with six people aboard lost contact during a flight from Bermuda to Boston, and the U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching early Saturday for the missing aircraft off the coast of Nantucket.

The Coast Guard said the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the Gulfstream G100 had lost contact very early Saturday morning. The search for the jet included crews in the air and on the water, the Coast Guard said.

An aircraft with tail wing number C-GRJP is registered to Hamilton-based Latitude Air Ambulance. According to the website Flightradar24, it flew from Hamilton to Bermuda on Friday evening. It then departed from Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport for a nearly two-hour, late-night flight to Boston Logan International Airport just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to Latitude’s website, a registered nurse and a registered respiratory therapist and possibly a physician is usually part of a typical flight.