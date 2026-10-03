Montreal-raised Juno-award-winning singer Sass Jordan dies at 63

Sass Jordan, the Montreal-raised rock singer whose career spanned nearly four decades, has died at 63.

A post on Jordan’s social media page on Saturday says she died the day before, “surrounded by her loving family” and calls her an “inimitable force of nature” and “irreplaceable being of light and joy.”

A cause of death has not been released.

Jordan was born in Birmingham, England, and raised in Montreal.

Her debut album, “Tell Somebody,” was released in 1988, and she won the Juno award for most promising female vocalist of the year in 1989, as well as being nominated several times for best female vocalist.

Her second album, “Racine,” released in 1992, included hits like “Make You a Believer.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026

The Canadian Press