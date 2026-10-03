Motorcyclist seriously injured in North York crash

Photo shows the scene of a motorcycle collision in North York on Sat. Oct. 3, 2026. (CityNews/Bahaa Attia)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 3, 2026 5:17 pm.

A motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital on Saturday afternoon following a crash in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Allard and Wilson Avenues just before 4:45 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle and transported to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known. An investigation is ongoing.

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