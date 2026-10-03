Motorcyclist seriously injured in North York crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital on Saturday afternoon following a crash in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Allard and Wilson Avenues just before 4:45 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle and transported to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known. An investigation is ongoing.