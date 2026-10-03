Motorcyclist seriously injured in North York crash
Posted October 3, 2026 5:17 pm.
A motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital on Saturday afternoon following a crash in North York.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Allard and Wilson Avenues just before 4:45 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Police said a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle and transported to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car remained at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known. An investigation is ongoing.