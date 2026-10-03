Russia strikes Kyiv’s northern bridge in a new tactic to disrupt life in the Ukrainian capital

A man cries next to the body of his grandmother killed in a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Copyright 2026. The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press,

Posted October 3, 2026 5:41 am.

Last Updated October 3, 2026 7:04 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian strike damaged Kyiv’s Northern Bridge early Saturday, suspending traffic and causing tailbacks for a third day, in Moscow’s latest effort to disrupt life in the Ukrainian capital.

The strike came a day after Russian assaults forced the full or partial closure of three of Kyiv’s six road bridges over the Dnipro River. , Previously, Russia has hit apartment blocks, supermarket warehouses, gas stations and data centers, among other targets, in an escalation of attacks.

Russia invaded its neighbor more than 4 1/2 years ago, and there are no concrete signs that a peace settlement might be possible. Fighting along the roughly 1,250-kilometer (780-mile) front line snaking through northern, eastern and southern Ukraine has been virtually deadlocked in recent months.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said the strike damaged the road surface and trolleybus cables, forcing traffic to be suspended. There were no casualties reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday confirmed it was behind the latest attack, claiming the bridge is used to “facilitate troop movements and the logistics of military cargo deliveries” for Ukraine’s armed forces.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the moment of impact as vehicles crossed the bridge, including footage purportedly recorded by a driver’s dashcam.

The aerial war has intensified, with Kyiv striking Russia’s oil industry and businesses while Moscow has menaced Ukrainian cities with hard-to-intercept ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said Saturday that the war is “dangerously reaching” her country, following a spate of airspace incursions.

“I condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine this morning. Its war is dangerously reaching Moldova,” she said in a post on X, adding that five “Russian air attack weapons, including Banderol missiles and drones, violated our airspace and exploded on our soil.”

“Moscow is putting lives at risk across Europe and must be stopped,” she added.

Ukraine’s air force said that Moscow overnight launched Banderol cruise missiles — low-cost, jet-powered loitering munitions that Russia uses to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses — at the Odesa region, which shares a long land border with Moldova. A loitering munition is designed to hover over an area, searching for targets, and detonate while crashing into them.

Meanwhile, people were injured after Ukrainian drones overnight struck the city of Kaluga in western Russia, damaging apartment buildings, according to regional Gov. Vladislav Shapsha. He did not immediately give any figures, but reported that 13 drones were shot down over the region during the night.

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Associated Press writer Stephen McGrath in Coventry, England, contributed to this report.

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Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

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