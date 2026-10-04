Hwy. 427 crash sends 5 to hospital, 1 with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

A total of five people have been hospitalized including one with critical injuries following a two vehicle crash on Highway 427 early Sunday morning.

Provincial police say the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway at Highway 401 around 3:30 a.m.

Police say five people were taken to the hospital, one in life-threatening condition.

Paramedics tell CityNews four of those taken to a trauma centre suffered “life-altering” injuries.

The was no immediate word on the circumstances leading up to the crash.