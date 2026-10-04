Man, 25, faces multiple charges in ‘organized street racing’ investigation
Posted October 4, 2026 4:57 pm.
A Toronto man is facing six charges in connection with what police describe as an “organized street racing” investigation in Peel Region.
Earlier this year, detectives identified a suspect who was spotted operating a blue BMW 340i at several illegal street races. The investigation is part of a province-wide police operation called, “Project ERASE.”
On Oct. 1, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in Toronto and arrested 25-year-old Ethan Tolander.
He was charged with six offences, including seven counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Officers seized Tolander’s BMW, and he was held for a bail hearing at a Brampton court.
Peel Regional Police said its investigation is ongoing and more charges could be laid in the future.