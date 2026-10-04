Police investigate man’s death on roadway near York University

Toronto police investigate after a man was found lying on the road near York University on Oct. 4, 2026. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By John Marchesan

Posted October 4, 2026 7:53 am.

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the early morning death of a pedestrian near York University.

Investigators say they were called about reports of a man lying in the road on Keele Street, just south of Steeles Avenue, just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a vehicle struck the man, believed to be in his 30s, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances that led up to the fatal incident.

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