Police investigate two stabbings in Scarborough and downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a pair of overnight stabbings in the city.

Investigators were first called about an altercation in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough before 3 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered serious but not life-threatening.

There was no immediate suspect description available.

Then, just after 3 a.m., police say a man was located suffering from stab wounds in the Queen Street West and Denison Avenue area.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description was immediately available.