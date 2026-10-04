Police investigate two stabbings in Scarborough and downtown Toronto
Posted October 4, 2026 8:25 am.
Toronto police are investigating a pair of overnight stabbings in the city.
Investigators were first called about an altercation in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough before 3 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered serious but not life-threatening.
There was no immediate suspect description available.
Then, just after 3 a.m., police say a man was located suffering from stab wounds in the Queen Street West and Denison Avenue area.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect description was immediately available.