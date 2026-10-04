Suspect posed as handyman, stole more than $5K worth of jewellery from elderly resident: Toronto police

Police have released images of an unidentified man who is wanted in connection with a theft investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 4, 2026 5:15 pm.

Toronto police are searching for an unidentified man who is wanted in connection with a theft investigation that happened over the summer in North York.

According to detectives, on Aug. 27, a man knocked on the door of an 80-year-old woman who lives in an apartment near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West and advised that he was there to conduct repairs to her unit.

Investigators said the woman let the suspect into her apartment and while he was there he allegedly stole more than $5,000 worth of jewellery.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 years old, with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, white and black shoes, and eyeglasses.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.

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