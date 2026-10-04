Suspect sought after ‘disturbance’ inside Lawrence Heights area home leaves 1 man dead

The homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood.

Toronto police say just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, they received reports of a disturbance inside a home in the Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road area.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect fled the area prior to the arrival of police. No description was immediately available.