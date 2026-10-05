2 Canadian armed forces members face organized crime, kidnapping charges: Department of National Defence

File photo of Moss Park Armoury in Toronto.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 5, 2026 1:45 pm.

The Department of National Defence (DND) confirms with CityNews that two Canadian Armed Forces members have been arrested by Toronto police on charges related to organized crime, kidnapping, and the theft of firearms and weapons.

The suspects, Sachintha Fernando and James Moreau, are current members of the 7th Toronto Regiment, based at Moss Park Armoury in Toronto, the DND said.

The DND says Fernando enrolled in the Canadian Army as a Reservist in January 2020 and has not deployed on a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) operation.

Moreau enrolled in the Canadian Army as a Reservist in March 2018 and deployed on Operation LASER in 2020.

“Following their arrests, both individuals were removed from military duties and their access to CAF equipment, facilities, and bases was restricted,” the DND statement adds.

“They remain members of the CAF pending the outcome of an administrative review. An administrative review is a formal process used to assess matters that may affect a member’s continued service while providing procedural fairness.”

CityNews has reached out to Toronto police for comment and is awaiting a response.

More to come

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