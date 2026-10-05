2 people injured in Mississauga car crash

Two people were injured during a car crash that happened in Mississauga Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Erindale area, near Mississauga Road and Featherston Drive, just after 8 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Peel Regional Police said both drivers were injured and transported to a local trauma centre. One drive is described as being in critical condition.

Roads in the area were closed for an investigation.