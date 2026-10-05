3 more Liberal MPs say they’re backing Brad Bradford for mayor

Toronto councillor Brad Bradford speaks to reporters on March 4, 2024. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 5, 2026 4:21 pm.

Last Updated October 5, 2026 4:37 pm.

The Toronto mayoral race is heating up and candidate Brad Bradford has secured the endorsement of three more Liberal MPs.

Over the weekend, Vince Gasparro, Leslie Church  and Ali Ehsassi joined four other Liberal MPs in supporting Bradford for mayor.

Gasparro and Church appeared with Bradford in a campaign video that was shared to social media on Sunday.

“I’ve known Brad since 2018, when I was Principal Secretary to Mayor John Tory. I saw firsthand his commitment to growing our economy, enhancing our public safety, and improving affordability,” Gasparro, the MP for Eglington-Lawrence said.

Church – who represents Toronto-St.Paul’s – also praised Bradford as “ somebody who shows up for midtown Toronto and has been there every step of the way.”

“As a parent, I want a great city for all our kids when they grow up, with affordable housing, transit and child care,” she added. “I know Brad wants the same things, and that’s why I’m proud to support him to be our next mayor.”

Willowdale MP Ehsassi also appeared alongside Bradford in a second campaign video that was shared on social media on Monday afternoon.

“Brad Bradford is a serious, hardworking leader with a track record of getting things done for the people of this city,” Ehsassi said. “From North York to the waterfront, he has the vision and the energy to help Toronto reach its full potential, and I’m proud to support him.”

The three Toronto MPs join four other Liberal MPs who have also signalled support for Bradford. They include Ajax MP and former Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, Humber River-Black Creek MP Judy Sgro, Etobicoke-Lakeshore MP James Maloney and Etobicoke Centre MP Yvan Baker.

Bradford has also received endorsements from outgoing Conservative MP Scott Aitchison, Ontario Liberal MPP Stephanie Smyth and York Centre City Councillor James Pasternak.

“Leslie, Vince and Ali each spend their days fighting for Toronto in Ottawa, and they know what this city needs from its next mayor: a partner who shows up, gets the basics right and gets things built,” Bradford said.

“I’m grateful for their support. Toronto is stuck, and the people of this city know it,” he added. “We’re on the cusp of change. Change is within our grasp. To change the city, we need to change the mayor.”

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