Can Canada actually deliver universal childcare?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Ontario has become the latest province to extend their $10-a-day childcare deal with the federal government. It’s a policy that’s undoubtably reduced prices for Canadians, but that doesn’t mean it’s become more accessible. A crisis of affordability has become one of availability, as the number of open spots across the province is far fewer than the demand for them. So, what needs to happen to make Canada’s “universal childcare” program actually universal?

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Martha Friendly, the Executive Director of the Childcare Resource and Research Unit, about how the system is working, how it’s not, and how Canada can better fulfil the promises of its newest large social program.

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