Canada closely following reports of plague in Russia, health minister says

This undated photo released in 2019 by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab. (The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East via AP) Photo was released in 2019 The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted October 5, 2026 2:37 pm.

Last Updated October 5, 2026 2:46 pm.

OTTAWA — Health Minister Marjorie Michel says Canada is very closely following reports that a woman who worked at a plague research institute in Siberia has died.

Russian authorities say the woman contracted pneumonia from an unknown source and there’s no evidence it was caused by any of the pathogens she worked with.

Media outlets in Siberia have reported that the woman died of pneumonic plague, a less common but still severe form of plague.

Local authorities have placed a hospital in quarantine and are monitoring people who were in contact with the woman.

Michel says there’s no risk to Canada but her government is working with the World Health Organization and other countries to stay on top of the situation.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the United States is also watching the situation closely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

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