Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin to retire at end of season

This season will be Alex Ovechkin’s last.

The Washington Capitals captain and NHL all-time leading scorer made the announcement to teammates in a video posted by the team on Monday.

“I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision,” Ovechkin said in a statement. “I am excited about this season with my teammates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special. I am going to enjoy every moment with my family, my boys, our fans and everyone who has been part of my hockey career.”

Ovechkin, the 41-year-old Russian, is underway in his 22nd NHL season after being drafted first overall by the Capitals in 2004.

He has spent his entire career in Washington, highlighted by winning the 2018 Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin announced to his teammates this morning that this season will be his final in the NHL https://t.co/wnnnkrIl5U — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 5, 2026

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record in April 2025 when he scored his 895th against the New York Islanders. He currently sits at 929 career tallies, plus 77 more in the playoffs.

That total of 1,006 puts him 10 goals shy of Gretzky’s combined goals record of 1,016.

His 1,688 career regular-season points rank 10th, with a chance to pass Mario Lemieux (1,723) and Steve Yzerman (1,755) in his final season.

Ovechkin and the Capitals are set to play their home opener Wednesday against longtime rival Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.