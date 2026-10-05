Durham police say suspects bought vehicles with fake documents, shipped them overseas, then fled country

Investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) believe three suspects who allegedly used phony documents to purchase three vehicles before fleeing the country without paying for them are part of an organized group involved in criminal tourism.

The suspects attended several dealerships across Durham Region between Aug. 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024, and allegedly used phony information and documents to obtain financing on three vehicles.

“After taking possession of the vehicles, no payments were made and the suspects fled Canada, resulting in more than $650,000 in losses. Many of the vehicles were later exported from Canada,” a Durham police release states.

The following suspects have been identified:

Borislav Ninchov, 34, of Toronto, is wanted for: Fraud Over $5,000 x3, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking x3, and Disposing of Property to Avoid Creditors x3.

Vesko Lafchis, 60, of Toronto, is wanted for: Fraud Over $5,000 x3, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking x2, and Disposing of Property to Avoid Creditors x2.

Zhivkov Zhekov, 54, of Picton, Ontario, is wanted for: Fraud Over $5,000 x2, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking, Disposing of Property to Avoid Creditors, and Making a False Statement to Procure a Loan.

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Investigators believe the suspects are part of a group involved in criminal tourism, which Durham police call “an emerging threat that impacts communities across Canada.”

“Offenders are entering Canada legally on tourist visas with the specific intent to commit a multitude of crimes before either fleeing the country or evading immigration officials by overstaying their legal visa periods,” the release adds.

“Offenders are often part of a larger organized criminal network whose activities can include fraud, theft, property crime, identity theft, financial scams, and other organized crime behaviours.

“These criminal tourists are using sophisticated methods to avoid detection, including moving between regions, using false identities, and exploiting legal loopholes.”

If you know anything, contact Durham police.