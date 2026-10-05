Toronto police are searching for an unidentified man who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to detectives, a woman was at the College subway station when she was approached by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police described the assailant as a man who is six feet tall, with a thin build, a goatee and hair in cornrows. He was last seen wearing a green Aeropostale hoodie with white letters across the front and a pair of black pants with “Areopostale” in white letters down the left leg.

He was also spotted wearing white shoes and carrying a black backpack and black fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.