Man wanted in alleged sex assault at College Station

Toronto police have released images of an unknown man who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 5, 2026 10:15 pm.

Toronto police are searching for an unidentified man who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to detectives, a woman was at the College subway station when she was approached by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police described the assailant as a man who is six feet tall, with a thin build, a goatee and hair in cornrows. He was last seen wearing a green Aeropostale hoodie with white letters across the front and a pair of black pants with “Areopostale” in white letters down the left leg.

He was also spotted wearing white shoes and carrying a black backpack and black fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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