2 charged, 1 suspect wanted in murder of Toronto man found inside burning vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police have arrested and charged two people in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man whose body was discovered inside a burning vehicle in Scarborough last month, while a third suspect remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Investigators announced Monday that Rushon Powell, 25, of Toronto, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marcus Charles, while Shakurwa Jeffrey, 25, of Toronto, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police have also identified Devondre Hall, 25, of Toronto, as an outstanding suspect. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

The arrests stem from a homicide investigation launched on Sept. 21 after emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire near Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road in Scarborough at approximately 11:24 p.m.

According to investigators, firefighters and police attended a field where a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, first responders located a deceased person inside the vehicle. The victim was later identified as Charles.

Powell was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday morning, while Jeffrey was also scheduled to make a court appearance the same day.

The development follows what investigators have called a complex investigation that initially centred on two burning vehicles found at opposite ends of Toronto on the same night.

On Sept. 22, police revealed that officers had responded to separate vehicle fires in Scarborough and Etobicoke. At the time, authorities said a body had been discovered inside each burned-out vehicle but did not immediately identify the victims or indicate whether the incidents were connected.

Days later, homicide investigators announced both deceased individuals had been shot before the vehicles were set ablaze, prompting police to classify the deaths as homicides.

Authorities later identified one of the victims as Charles, who was found in the burned vehicle near Reesor Road and Steeles Avenue East. Investigators subsequently identified the second victim as Mohamud Kheyre, 30, who was discovered inside a vehicle that had been set on fire near Royal York Road and Edenbridge Drive in Etobicoke.

Police have confirmed that both Charles and Kheyre were fatally shot before their burnt-out vehicles were discovered.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Hall’s whereabouts or the homicide to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.