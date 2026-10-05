Toronto man charged after 2 alleged sexual assaults in same Rexdale neighbourhood

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/James Tumelty

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 5, 2026 8:59 am.

A Toronto man is facing charges after investigators linked him to two alleged sexual assaults in the same Rexdale neighbourhood.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says officers first responded to a sexual assault call on Aug. 19 in the area of Albion Road and Silverstone Drive.

According to investigators, a woman was walking in the neighbourhood at approximately 9 p.m. when a suspect allegedly emerged from a nearby townhouse complex and sexually assaulted her before fleeing back into the complex.

Police allege a similar incident occurred just weeks later in the same area.

On Sept. 9, officers responded to another report of a sexual assault involving a female victim who was walking in the neighbourhood at around the same time of day. Investigators allege the victim saw the same suspect exit a townhouse complex before he followed and sexually assaulted her, then fled into a nearby residential complex.

Following an investigation, police arrested Adnan Koya, 39, of Toronto. Koya has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

Investigators say they believe there may be more alleged victims and have released a description of the accused in an effort to identify anyone else who may have had contact with him.

Police describe Koya as standing between five-foot-eight to 10 inches, with a medium build, brown eyes, a bald head and a stubble beard. Investigators say he was wearing a blue jacket with the hood up and black track pants during the alleged incidents. Police also noted he has a distinctive shuffling walk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2300.

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