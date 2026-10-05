Toronto police officer facing impaired driving charges suspended with pay

A 30-year veteran with the Toronto Police Service is facing impaired driving charges and has been suspended with pay, a police spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Police responded to a call in the area of Laird Drive and Eglinton Avenue on Sunday around 6 a.m. for a person asleep behind the wheel of a stopped vehicle.

Inspector Michael Hayles, 51, who was off duty at the time of the incident, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance – exceed blood alcohol concentration.

“He has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act,” said spokesperson Nadine Ramadan.

In a statement, the Toronto Police Association (TPA) said as Hayles is a member of the Senior Officers Organization, they have no comment in relation to him.

“However, we would like to mention that no police officer wants to arrest a fellow member, let alone someone who is several ranks above him. In this case, with the information available, our member took the appropriate steps in a very difficult situation,” said TPA President Clayton Campbell.

“Incidents like this continue to demonstrate to the public the professionalism of our members and the willingness to do what is right.”