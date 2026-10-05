Toronto police searching for second suspect in July’s Polson Pier shooting

Toronto police have released new images of a second suspect who is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place at Polson Pier during the summer.

According to investigators, there was an exchange of gunfire on July 12 between 25-year-old Omar Abdul Singateh of Brampton and an unidentified suspect.

After discharging his firearm, police accused Singateh of stealing a car from a rideshare driver that had customers in the vehicle.

“While fleeing the scene, the accused struck pedestrians and vehicles,” police said.

Two victims were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and one other was brought to a hospital after getting hit by the car.

Police said Singateh also sustained gunshot injuries and was brought to a hospital for treatment. He was then arrested and taken into custody.

Authorities recovered a firearm in the stolen vehicle and Singateh was charged with seven offences, including recklessly discharging a firearm, robbery, four counts of forcible confinement, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and possessing a firearm while prohibited.

In an update shared Monday afternoon, Toronto police asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a second suspect who is wanted in connection with the July 12 shooting.

The suspect is described as having a moustache and was last seen wearing a black ball cap, black T-shirt, light-coloured pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.