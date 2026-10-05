U.S. officials allow liquor deliveries to resume to isolated New Brunswick island.

The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Thursday, July 23, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 5, 2026 4:07 pm.

Last Updated October 5, 2026 4:20 pm.

CAMPOBELLO ISLAND — New Brunswick’s provincial liquor agency says it has resumed deliveries to an isolated island where the only land route is through Maine.

U.S. border officials stopped a truck carrying mail, milk and about 1,000 bottles of alcohol to Campobello Island, N.B., last Tuesday.

A U.S. ban on Canadian liquor imports went into effect the same day as part of the ongoing trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Campobello’s only land connection to Canada is a bridge to Maine, followed by an 80-kilometre drive through the state to the border crossing at St. Stephen, N.B.

NB Liquor spokesperson Marie-Andrée Bolduc said in an email Monday that the agency was looking for alternative ways to deliver its products to the island, but she said that’s no longer necessary.

When reached Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not respond when asked if there had been a change at the border.

The truck that was stopped at the border last week eventually made it to the island via a private ferry, but that service is scheduled to end for the season later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 charged, 1 suspect wanted in murder of Toronto man found inside burning vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police have arrested and charged two people in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man whose body was discovered inside a burning vehicle in Scarborough last month, while a third suspect...

3h ago

Toronto police officer facing impaired driving charges suspended with pay

A 30-year veteran with the Toronto Police Service is facing impaired driving charges and has been suspended with pay, a police spokesperson confirmed Monday. Police responded to a call in the area of...

1m ago

Toronto police searching for second suspect in July’s Polson Pier shooting

Toronto police have released new images of a second suspect who is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place at Polson Pier during the summer. According to investigators, there was an exchange...

24m ago

2 Canadian armed forces members face organized crime, kidnapping charges: Department of National Defence

The Department of National Defence (DND) confirms with CityNews that two Canadian Armed Forces members have been arrested by Toronto police on charges related to organized crime, kidnapping, and the theft...

4h ago

Top Stories

2 charged, 1 suspect wanted in murder of Toronto man found inside burning vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police have arrested and charged two people in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man whose body was discovered inside a burning vehicle in Scarborough last month, while a third suspect...

3h ago

Toronto police officer facing impaired driving charges suspended with pay

A 30-year veteran with the Toronto Police Service is facing impaired driving charges and has been suspended with pay, a police spokesperson confirmed Monday. Police responded to a call in the area of...

1m ago

Toronto police searching for second suspect in July’s Polson Pier shooting

Toronto police have released new images of a second suspect who is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place at Polson Pier during the summer. According to investigators, there was an exchange...

24m ago

2 Canadian armed forces members face organized crime, kidnapping charges: Department of National Defence

The Department of National Defence (DND) confirms with CityNews that two Canadian Armed Forces members have been arrested by Toronto police on charges related to organized crime, kidnapping, and the theft...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos