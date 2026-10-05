Victim identified in Lawrence Heights homicide, man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man from Timmins, Ont., who is wanted in connection with a Toronto homicide investigation.

Toronto police were initially called to the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood early Sunday morning for reports of a disturbance inside an apartment building near Flemington Road and Bloomfield Drive.

Once inside the unit, officers located a man with traumatic injuries and performed live-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, investigators publicly identified the victim as 34-year-old Christopher Gordon of Toronto.

Detectives also identified the suspect as 32-year-old Cody Rudifo of Timmins, Ont. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

Authorities said Rudifo is considered to be armed and dangerous.

“If located, do not approach and call 911,” police said.

This is Toronto’s 30th homicide of 2026.