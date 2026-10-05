When and where to vote in advance for the municipal elections in the GTA

Advance voting is set to begin Tuesday in the Toronto and Mississauga municipal elections ahead of election day on Oct. 26, but other municipalities in the GTA are on different timelines for voting ahead of the official election day with some allowing online voting.

Here is a list of when and where GTA municipalities will be holding their advance voting:

Durham Region

Ajax

Internet and phone voting will be taking place from Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. in Ajax. There will also be three Voter Assistance Centres in the town from Oct. 22 to 24 and on election day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brock

Voting is primarily done online or by telephone, but Voting Assistance Centres will be open from Oct. 19 to 24 for those who need help voting or request a ballot on demand, including at the Municipal Administration Building. Full details of locations and times can be found on their website.

Clarington

Voting will be done online and will be available from Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Election assistance centres will be available during that period. You can find details about locations and times here.

Oshawa

Voting will done online from Oct. 13 to Oct. 26, but election assistance centres will be open for those unable to access internet voting on their own, need assistance from an election official, want to use a paper ballot on Oct. 26 or they are not on the Voter’s List. Oshawa City Hall will be open during the voting period from Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other locations can be found here.

Pickering

Voting online will begin on Oct. 19 to Oct. 26. Voter Assistance Centers will be open to help electors with internet voting or to provide electors with their credentials, but details have not been released at this point.

Scugog

Online voting will start on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. and Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Voter Assistance Centres will be open from Oct. 16 to 18 and on election day. Hours and locations can be found here.

Uxbridge

Voting will be online in Uxbridge from 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 until 8 p.m. on Oct. 26. Voting Assistance Centres, including at Uxbridge Town Hall will be available throughout the voting period and on Oct. 26. You can find the hours and locations here.

Whitby

Advance voting will be held at three locations – Whitby Town Hall, The Abilities Centre and Brooklin Community Centre and Library – between Oct. 22 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Halton Region

Burlington

There are multiple options for voting in advance in Burlington. Voting online is available from Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. You can also vote in advance in person on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Skyway Community Centre, Burlington Seniors’ Centre and Tansley Woods Community Centre.

Halton Hills

Online voting is available in advance in Halton Hills from Oct. 9 at 9:00 a.m. until Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. However, you have to opt-in in order to vote electronically. Otherwise you must vote in person on election day. There will be help available for those who want to vote in advance online at the Halton Hills Public Library during the voting period. Help kiosks will also be set up at the Acton Arena and Mold-Masters SportsPlex from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 13, 15, 20 and 22.

Milton

Advance voting will be available in Milton on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Oct. 13-15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at five different locations across Milton. Elgibile voters can vote at any of the locations.

Oakville

Advance voting is available at Oakville Town Hall from Oct. 7 to Oct. 18 and will also be available on Oct. 10, 14 and 17 at five different community centres across town. Voting hours at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in every location except on Oct. 14 when hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hamilton

Advance polling started the first weekend in October and will continue through the rest of the month on weekends ahead of election day on Oct. 26. Advance voting locations will be open on Oct. 10, 11, 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find a map of the polling stations here.

Peel Region

Mississauga

Advance voting will begin on Oct. 6 and 7 at the Mississauga City Centre with voting locations expanding for Oct. 8 to 11. The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone elgibile to vote in Mississauga can vote at any location. You can find the full list here.

Brampton

Advance voting will begin on Oct. 9 at Brampton City Hall from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will continue on Oct. 10 and 11 at an expanded list of locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last weekend to participate in advance voting will be Oct. 16 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone elgibile to vote in Brampton can vote at any location. You can find the full list here.

Caledon

Advance voting will happen over two-day stretches this week, Oct. 9 and 10, and next week, Oct. 18 and 19, at multiple different locations. They will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 19 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 18. You can find the full list here.

Toronto

Advance voting begins on Tuesday Oct. 6 and runs until Sunday Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The location of the advance polling station will be written on your voter ID card. If you did not get a voter ID card in the mail, click here to find out where to vote in your ward.

York Region

Aurora

Online voting will be available in advance from Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 25 at 12 p.m., but you must opt-in to vote electronically. There will also in-person advance voting at Aurora Seniors’ Centre from Oct. 17 to 21.

East Gwillimbury

The Town of East Gwillimbury will have three days of in-person advance voting on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Oct. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Holland Landing Community Centre, East Gwillimbury Sports Complex and Ross Family Complex. Online voting will also be available starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2026 until 8 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Georgina

Online voting in Georgina begins on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. and will run until Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. There will also be in-person advance voting on Oct. 10, 15, 17 and 20. You can find details on the times and locations on their website.

King

The online voting period in King will open on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. and close on Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. There will also be three in-person advance voting days on Oct. 10 at the Trisan Centre, Oct. 17 at Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Community Centre & Arena and Oct. 24 at the Zancor Centre, all open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Markham

Online voting kicks off on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. in Markham and runs until Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, there will be six polling locations for in-person advance voting on Oct. 23 to Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Details can be found on their website.

Newmarket

You can vote at any point online in Newmarket starting on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. until Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Voter Assistance Centres will be set up from Oct. 22 to 25 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Magna Centre and Ray Twinney Recreation Complex. They will also be open on election day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be Techonology Access Centres open for the whole voting period at Newmarket Muncipal Offices and Newmarket Public Library.

Richmond Hill

Online voting will be happening in Richmond Hill from Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. until Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. In-person advance voting will also be available on Oct. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at these locations.

Vaughan

Advance voting for the Vaughan municipal election will take place online only from Oct. 9 at 12 a.m. to Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. but you must register to vote online by Oct. 15. There will be Voter Assistance Centres availale for those who need them. Details can be found on their website.

Whitchurch-Stouffville

Residents of Whitchurch-Stouffville can vote online from Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. until Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. In-person advance voting will also be held on Oct. 17 and from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24. You can find the locations and times on their website.

With files from Charlene Close, 680 NewsRadio Toronto