46-year-old arrested in Toronto firearm investigation

Police seized a Canik - 9 mm firearm and ammunition after an investigation across the city. (TPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 6, 2026 4:45 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a 46-year-old and seized a loaded semi-automatic pistol after a firearms investigation across the city.

Police say officers from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force executed search warrants on Oct. 5 in several locations in the City of Toronto.

As a result of those search warrants, investigators seized a loaded Canik 9mm firearm and arrested Marc Williams, 46, of Toronto.

Williams was charged with:

  • Possessing a loaded regulated firearm
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Possessing a prohibited device knowing no authority
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possessing firearm with holding a license
  • Failure to comply with release order

Williams was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.

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