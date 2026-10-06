46-year-old arrested in Toronto firearm investigation
Posted October 6, 2026 4:45 pm.
Toronto police have arrested a 46-year-old and seized a loaded semi-automatic pistol after a firearms investigation across the city.
Police say officers from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force executed search warrants on Oct. 5 in several locations in the City of Toronto.
As a result of those search warrants, investigators seized a loaded Canik 9mm firearm and arrested Marc Williams, 46, of Toronto.
Williams was charged with:
- Possessing a loaded regulated firearm
- Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
- Possessing a prohibited device knowing no authority
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possessing firearm with holding a license
- Failure to comply with release order
Williams was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.