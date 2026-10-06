46-year-old arrested in Toronto firearm investigation

Toronto police have arrested a 46-year-old and seized a loaded semi-automatic pistol after a firearms investigation across the city.

Police say officers from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force executed search warrants on Oct. 5 in several locations in the City of Toronto.

As a result of those search warrants, investigators seized a loaded Canik 9mm firearm and arrested Marc Williams, 46, of Toronto.

Williams was charged with:

Possessing a loaded regulated firearm

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Possessing a prohibited device knowing no authority

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possessing firearm with holding a license

Failure to comply with release order

Williams was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.